Uncharted Waters Origin adds Chand Bibi and Christopher Columbus in latest update

Line Games has released yet another content update for its seafaring sandbox RPG, Uncharted Waters Origin. This one introduces a new Admiral, Chand Bibi, alongside an S-Grade mate for her. In addition, there are a few gameplay improvements as well as a log in event for free rewards.

Joining Uncharted Waters Origin’s latest update is Chand Bibi, an S-Grade Admiral. Her roots lie in India as the princess of Ahmednagar, who dreams of venturing out into the oceans in order to become a sultaness. Her action-packed storyline sees her deal with the Mughal Empire, as she does everything in her power to defend her kingdom.

Chand Bibi’s adventures can be players without consuming any Energy too. Plus, those who complete her quests will also earn five Roberts Tickets, Superior Mate EXP Potion, Superior Mate Tickets, and Superior Item Tickets.

Next up is an S-Grade mate, who happens to be one of the most famous explorers of the past. Say hello to none other than Christopher Columbus, as he furthers Uncharted Waters Origin’s ever-growing roster. His in-game stats allow him to raise critical chance during melee combat, while also providing a boost at earning high-grade loot by exploring with boosted fleet speed.

Even the Assault mode gets a new boss in the form of Thomas Tew, a privateer based in the Indian Ocean. Tew is quite a powerful foe and will not go down without a fight. His moves include a ram attack, skills that take away, and the ability to summon self-destructing fire ships. Players above level 55 can take him on, with rewards like A-grade gear and parts up for grabs.

To top it off, the max company level has also been raised to 90 from 65. This comes alongside the new city waters of Hagatna, Atuona, and Mahina. Don’t forget to claim all the freebies from the login event too.

Download Uncharted Waters Origin now for free.