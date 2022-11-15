Cross Summoner R tier list - Best characters that you can pick and some to avoid

The characters at the top of the Cross Summoner R tier list are considered the best of the best. They have a lot of health and they are very strong, so they can withstand a lot of damage before they die. They also have some awesome skills that let them deal lots of damage or heal themselves (or both!). You should always try to keep at least one S-class character alive in your team.

Alwin

Asuka

Bormea

Luschut

Sassafras

Rubiera

Siza

Asuka

Of all the characters on the list, we would like to highlight Asuka.

Her input as a character and strong unit is impossible to describe. Asuka is a master of direct damage and damage-over-time effects. She is capable of handling everything solo and destroying entire crowds of enemies. Asuka is simply a universal DPS character who deals devastating damage.

It is worth noting that Asuka is the kind of character who not only attacks but can also weaken enemies so that her teammates can do even more damage. This is the exact opposite of the usual DPS characters.

If you are looking for the best Cross Summoner R, Asuka is definitely your choice.

Sassafras

This is one of the best characters who specializes in solo targeting. The character's attacks are fast and powerful. Her ability recharges quickly, making her a great choice for your team as she can do that for the whole fight. Considering the fact that she relies on auto-attacks, other characters on her team will be able to multiply her damage.