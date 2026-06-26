Twin Shot Deluxe brings a Flash classic from Nitrome back to mobile, out now on iOS and Android

Nitrome's newest returning classic, Twin Shot Deluxe, is out now on mobile

Fight off the forces of evil using your bow and arrow, as well as plenty of power-ups

Navigate over 200+ levels and fight powerful bosses alone or in co-op

As I've said before and will say again, mobile owes a lot to the legacy of Flash. So many great, bite-sized games really set the template for genres we take for granted today, especially on mobile. And the latest classic to make a return is none other than Nitrome's Twin Shot Deluxe, now available to buy on iOS and Android!

Twin Shot Deluxe puts you in the shoes of cat-like angels armed with bows and arrows. Managing the bow's drop-off, you'll make use of power-ups, environmental puzzles and even the arrows as platforms to navigate around each level. And with 200+ of them to explore, you'll have your work cut out for you in defeating the forces of evil.

Dual-linked

Aside from all this, and gorgeous pixel-art graphics too, Twin Shot Deluxe also offers co-op gameplay and new Atlantis-themed levels to explore. So even if you played Twin Shot back in the day, there's plenty of new and exciting content here to sink your teeth into, including bringing the FPS up to a crisp 60 from the original 20.

I'm personally quite interested in Twin Shot Deluxe, especially as I fondly remember Nitrome's games from back in the day. They always had a better standard of quality than many Flash games, which (let's admit it) often vary drastically in quality.

But Nitrome were always a solid choice, and Twin Shot Deluxe offers surprisingly challenging gameplay (as seen above) alongside a solid visual style. So if you're looking for platforming action, you can find it available to purchase now on Android and iOS!

Or if you think that Twin Shot Deluxe will barely even give you pause, you can always check out some of the other great classic releases for mobile by checking out our list of the best platformers for iOS!