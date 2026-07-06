How and why Adobe Flash helped define modern mobile gaming

Adobe Flash was a platform with an outsized influence on the world of mobile

Many top developers and publishers nowadays got their start in Flash

And there's plenty of reason to look back fondly on this age of browser innovation

The topic of browser-based gaming is one that’s jumped back into the public imagination recently. Being able to play games on your phone through any browser seems like an easy way to bypass technical limitations and open the playing field to so many new developers. It’s a new, interesting way of releasing games…or is it?

Believe it or not, browser gaming has not always been a sideshow. In fact, for many years, it was the proving ground for many of the mobile hits that we enjoy today, be that in terms of genre and gameplay style or developers and publishers!

Yes, today we’re talking about Adobe Flash, the multimedia platform that saw a generation of young developers release all manner of wacky, outrageous and exciting games that, while erratic in quality, also sparked the imagination of players the world over.

What was Adobe Flash?

Adobe Flash was a multimedia platform released by the company of the same name. It allowed developers to run everything from videos to music and other files directly through the browser. And yes, that also included video games. It was a dramatically simpler and more convenient way to provide these kinds of functions that only required a simple plug-in to run.

To give you an idea of how important Flash was beyond the usual, ‘Oh, you had to be there’ schtick, you need only look back through our archives. For many, Flash being available on mobile was possibly the pinnacle of gaming access and something we kept our eye on throughout the early days of mobile gaming.

But beyond the accessibility, it was also the early experience of development that defined Flash’s legacy.

Game developer proving ground

I won’t bore you with a granular retelling of Flash's development. But suffice it to say, over the years from the late 90s until it was sunset around 2020, there were possibly millions of games released by amateur developers. Many of these riffed on existing series, such as the Metal Slug-like Commando, and an endless number of Mario rip-offs. But for every lacklustre entry, there was a hidden gem to balance it out.

Many of these were featured on sites such as Miniclip, Armor Games and Newgrounds. And if those first two names are familiar, then you’re not mistaken, because Miniclip is probably the most famous example of a developer and publisher making the jump from Flash to mobile superstardom.

Of course, even those that didn’t create bona fide megahits such as 8 Ball Pool were movers and shakers in the Flash space that now continue to make their mark on mobile. Nitrome, for example, produced high-quality, graphically lush retro games across a variety of genres, which they’ve started to release on mobile once more!

Make mine mobile

Perhaps the easiest point of comparison is looking at one of the most popular genres on mobile even to this day: endless runners. The simple fun of fast-paced, no-brakes gameplay with simple controls to help you dodge obstacles has given us megahits from CookieRun, to Jetpack Joyride Flappy Bird and more.

But what was the first endless runner? Well, depending on who you ask, the answer you get will actually be a Flash game!

Canabalt was released two months after the aforementioned OvenBreak, but there are some significant differences between the two. For one, Canabalt is a ‘true’ endless runner as you play a nameless office worker diving from his window and racing across the rooftops through procedurally generated levels in a black-and-gray monochrome pixel style.

OvenBreak in its original 2009 form was, let’s be honest, quite primitive. And it also differs significantly in actually having a goal, albeit one that took a good while to get to. Canabalt, meanwhile, had all the hallmarks of the coming genre with a definitive graphic style and endless procedural gameplay.

That’s not to take anything away from DevSisters, however, as OvenBreak is undoubtedly now better known than Canabalt was. But it’s hard to argue that Canabalt didn’t set the foundations for a genre that so many other developers tried their hand at and in which many, like Sybo, became superstars because of.

Evolution legacy

So, if we scratch the skin of many modern mobile games, we find a little bit of Flash DNA beneath the surface. The idea of pick-up-and-play, simple controls and stylised 2D graphics all had their start in that world. And arguably one of the biggest shifts in recent years has been the change in inspiration from Flash to that of AAA console-quality games.

I’m not about to say that everyone has to slavishly follow the example set by the world of sites like Miniclip and Armour Games. But there’s a wellspring of inspiration that so many developers seem to be less and less aware of as Flash fades into history, and that’s a shame for everyone involved.

And in many ways, I'd argue the example of Flash is something developers should look back to. Nowadays, it seems as if mobile is chasing the trend of being like AAA games, with fancy graphics and flashy visuals over quick and engaging gameplay. Look back to anything from Nitrome's catalogue, and you'll find a dramatically different, very intuitive style of game.

The end of Flash

With Flash’s sunsetting in 2020, a whole generation of early internet games was lost. There have been efforts to preserve them, but the ability to quickly type in a site name and immediately hop into literally thousands of games ranging from simple shooters to massive strategy games is something I don’t think we’ll ever truly recapture.

Of course, I don’t think this was a killing blow or a significant injury to development either. Nowadays, you have your pick of development platforms that can run in virtually any environment, and the ambition for many is not just to eke out a living and develop in their spare time but to turn their passion into a career.

However, Flash’s DNA (as I always say) is prevalent throughout the world of mobile and beyond. And, in many ways, we should look to the past to find fantastic ideas and concepts that made their mark and could do so again in the world of mobile.

In the meantime, there are still hundreds of great games on mobile that do a lot to live up to the legacy of Flash. Not sure where to start? Well, take a look at our list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far) for some of our suggestions!