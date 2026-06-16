Twin Shot Deluxe announces release date for later this month

Twin Shot Deluxe, the upcoming platformer remaster from Nitrome, now has a release date

You can find it near the end of this month on iOS and Android

Enjoy a whole new level theme, additional bosses to battle and more!

When it comes to Flash studios, there are few names as recognisable as Nitrome. As a kid, I distinctly remember knowing that when their logo and jingle scrolled onto the screen, I was in for a treat. Now, one of their biggest hits, Twin Shot Deluxe, finally has a release date for its mobile launch: June 25th!

Twin Shot Deluxe is a side-scrolling platformer, where you play as adorable catlike creatures armed with bows trying to defeat evil. That means parkouring around the place, dodging and shooting enemies while taking on challenging bosses and even making use of your own arrows as platforms for traversal around each single-screen level.

Two shots of vodka

The Deluxe version of Twin Shot features a brand-new Atlantis theme for levels, additional bosses and even headwear to customise your Angel Cat. But beyond that, it has the familiar, very clean pixel artwork that has defined much of Nitrome's back-catalogue.

I never got the chance to play the original Twin Shot myself. But Nitrome are a developer you'll probably be able to tell I have a particular fondness for. And with Twin Shot Deluxe offering a bona fide classic experience from them in a new, refreshed package, it seems well worth the money.

Even if you're just here for the artwork, Twin Shot Deluxe has been remastered and refreshed to run at a much higher frame rate with additional resolution options. So whether it's for the fast-paced action and fun, or the gorgeous pixels, keep an eye out for Twin Shot Deluxe coming June 25th!

In the meantime, if you need some other suggestions for what to play on mobile, why not take a look at some classics of the biggest gaming genre with our list of the best platformers on iOS that you can play right now?