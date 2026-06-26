My Hero Academia United Survival opens pre-registration for a new spin on the Survivors-like

My Hero Academia: United Survival has opened pre-registration

It's a Survivors-like spin on the hit anime series coming to iOS and Android

Recruit and fight alongside your favourite characters with equally iconic powers

While it may have wrapped up its anime and manga runs, for shonen fans, My Hero Academia will still hold a special place in their heart. And just because its original run may have finished doesn't mean it's any less popular, with the latest mobile adaptation arriving soon in the form of My Hero Academia: United Survival.

Having just opened pre-registration, My Hero Academia: United Survival is exactly as you might expect, a Vampire Survivors-style spin on the superhero-centric world of MHA. You'll make use of your character's Quirks (superpowers) as special abilities and collect a team of up to three iconic characters from the series to fight alongside you.

United States of Survivors-likes

While it may not have the pure roguelike adventure that Vampire Survivors fans may enjoy, for anime fans this slightly lighter take on the genre will be much more welcoming. And there's plenty of nods to the original series too, with the ability to unlock special illustrations covering key moments in the manga and anime as you progress.

What's even more intriguing is the promise that MHA: United Survival will cover not just the original storylines of the series, but also its own exclusive moments, as well as featuring some special moves unseen in the regular show.

Pre-registration is, of course, now open with plenty of exciting rewards on offer for each milestone. First up are x100 Herostones for over 50,000 sign-ups, so if you're at all interested in giving MHA: United Survival a go when it releases, you'd do well to sign up and help towards that goal.

In the meantime, if you want to find out what other series have made the jump to mobile, then be sure to check out our list of the best anime-inspired mobile games. Even if you're just curious, which hit Japanese animations are available on mobile, too!