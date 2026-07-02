5 new mobile games to try this week - July 2nd, 2026
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
- Shoot arrows as an angel cat with a fancy hat
- Run from an evil witch's oven as a brave cookie
- Survive everyday life as a pixelated city pigeon
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? Fret not - we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, whether that's an undiscovered indie gem or a high-profile AAA masterpiece.
That said, you can head on over to our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub if you're on the hunt for more curated adventures to obsess over!
1
Fortunes of Battle
I've always felt that Short Circuit Studio has a knack for crafting charming little mobile experiences, and with Fortunes of Battles, they've gone and done just that - but with a darker twist this time around.
The roguelite dungeon-crawler puts your fate in the hands of Lady Luck, as you'll need to roll the dice to see how your battles will go. Of course, with all the dangers lurking in every corner, you can bet the rewards you'll reap are pretty great too - thankfully, you can unlock a variety of skills for your hero to help you nab all those forgotten treasures for yourself. Given the genre, no two runs will ever feel the same, so you might need to prep yourself for that just-one-more-try urge over and over again.
2
Pixel Pigeon
Pigeons are all too often ignored in the hustle and bustle of daily life, but have you ever stopped to think about just how difficult their own lives actually are?
Pixel Pigeon wants you to experience exactly what it's like by pitting you against evil cats and dangerous market crowds via a pixel-art survival game, all presented with handcrafted worlds that'll take you everywhere from city rooftops to Hong Kong backstreets. And it's fully offline with no ads too, so you can hone your sneaking skills all you want for this unassuming underdog until you eventually come out on top. After all, pigeons just want to get through the day in one piece, just like everyone else.
3
CookieRun Classic
I have to admit - I missed listing this as one of the hottest releases last week, but better late than never, as they say! Cookie Run might seem like a mega-franchise today, but it does have humble roots - particularly involving a courageous cookie and its epic quest to escape an oven.
In Cookie Run Classic, you'll get to experience the titular run while avoiding obstacles on your way to escape the Witch's Oven. Jumping and sliding are all you'll do, but there's beauty in simplicity, as evidenced by the 300 million players who enjoyed the same worldwide.
4
Twin Shot Deluxe
Speaking of classics, Twin Shot Deluxe is a remastered platformer where you're tasked to defend your homeland as Angel Cats with bows and arrows. The fact that they're so cute should say it all, really, but I suppose if you're in it for the challenge, you'll be happy to know there are more than 200 new levels here that'll put your shooting skills to the test.
You can either play on your own or team up with your besties in local co-op, which means things can get pretty chaotic, especially when there are four of you vying for the top spot. There's some fancy headgear to unlock too, because don't cats always look cuter when they're sporting little headwear?
5
Star Sailors
Colourful anime heroes and a vast, fantasy world - you might think you've seen it all before, but that doesn't mean more entries in this beloved genre aren't welcome! Com2uS' latest RPG thrusts you into a land ravaged by the Magic Explosion, and it's up to you to search for legendary Heirlooms to help rebuild the kingdom.
Combat is a turn-based affair, with a dazzling cast of characters who each have their own distinct personality and narrative. You'll get to know your Partners via special side stories as well, because the party that chit-chats together, stays together!