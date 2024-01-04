Trance Tank is an entertaining action-shooter accompanied by techno beats to vibe to

Christian Streinz has just released their latest game titled Trance Tank, which features fast-paced action combined with cool beats. Players will embark on a musical battle adventure as the game follows one key mantra - Make Techno, not War. The game is pretty barebones and minimalistic, but it offers hours of entertaining gameplay.

Trance Tank isn’t your average action-shooter game with tank-based battles. The genre has been enhanced with jump ‘n run elements, and of course, the groovy techno sounds. The title promises a gameplay experience like no other, allowing players to control tanks in ways that have never been seen before.

Players can enjoy classical shooting action set in distinctive landscapes and extremely graphic worlds. It’s not even just techno beats that players will vibe to as the matches will also feature atmospheric beats to match the surroundings. Even the controls are quite intuitive and won’t require too much effort. Dual touch support further simplifies things.

The tanks in-game take advantage of some wacky physics as they are capable of jumping and performing some acrobatic movements like somersaults. This gives players dynamic ways to dodge enemies and other obstacles coming their way.

Music is obviously a core feature of Trance Tank, which is evident from the fact that techno samples are played every time an opponent is shot. This leads to the creation of new and unique types of music. As players win battles, they will earn points that can be used to unlock six different tanks.

All of them have varying characteristics and it will take some practice to master each one. In addition to shooting skills, players must also be able to manoeuvre their tank perfectly based on the terrain.

Download Trance Tank now for a premium of $1.49 or local equivalent by clicking on your preferred link below.