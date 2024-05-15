Boxing Star adds Dragon Slayer Set, Rematch revamp, and merch giveaway in latest update

Box your way to victory with these new gloves

New gloves Nidhogg YW, Fafnir BL, and Tiamat RD

Rematch content in League Mode gets an overhaul

Merch giveaway for ten lucky winners

Thumbage Co., Ltd. has announced a new update for Boxing Star, adding three new gloves you can tinker around with within the mobile sports title. In particular, the "Dragon Slayer Set" has been added to help you up your game along with a new upgrade event and some merch giveaways.

In the latest update for Boxing Star, you can look forward to dominating the competition as you jab your way to victory with the Dragon Slayer Set. This includes the Nidhogg YW, Fafnir BL, and Tiamat RD.

Meanwhile, you can enjoy a fresh revamp for the Rematch content in League Mode - specifically, you can now dive into rematches even when your foe is online. Additionally, the Match Protection feature won't be activated if you lose the rematch; instead, this will be activated if you lose in the league mode.

If you're hungry for more boxing action, you can now watch ads or spend some in-game currencies to start extra matches even after you've exhausted all six matches in Rival mode. And finally, Boxing Star merch will be up for grabs - ten users will be randomly selected once they hit Transcend 20 lv.

Does that sound like it's exactly your cup of tea? Why not check out our list of the best sports games on Android to get your fill?

And if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Boxing Star on Google Play and on the App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.