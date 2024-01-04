5 new mobile games to try this week - January 4th, 2024
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? This is exactly why we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, from undiscovered indie gems to high-profile AAA masterpieces.
By the way, if you've got an unquenchable thirst for curated games you can obsess over each week, be sure to check out our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub, or join our lively community on Twitter or Discord.
Let's get on with it!
1
Phoenix 2
What is it about neon lights and organised chaos that make arcade shooters just so enticing? Phoenix 2 offers a thrilling shoot 'em up experience on mobile where you'll do everything in your power to fight against waves of Invaders despite overwhelming odds.
The game features more than a hundred ships you can collect and upgrade, with each one boasting its own special abilities and weapons. You can test your shooting prowess in fresh missions that pop up every day thanks to the game's procedural content generator, so you can be sure that there's always something new to shoot for.
2
Run Legends
Perfect for anyone who's looking to up their fitness game this new year, Run Legends aims to "make fitness fun" with its gamified interactive training sessions you can dive right into straight from your mobile device. You'll essentially do battle with Sappers - aptly named personified real-life anxieties - either alone or with your best buds, and to do that, you'll need to walk or run outside to boost both your physical and mental health.
You can also unlock new missions and better gear, as well as set your own pace and earn rewards to motivate you to get moving.
3
Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom
The digital pet craze that started it all is back - this new open-world adventure offers limitless ways for you to discover the planet Tamagotchi with Kuchipatchi, Memetchi, Kuromametchi, Lovelitchi, and more than 300 Tamagotchi NPCs. As you strive to revive the once peaceful lands after a catastrophic meteor strike, you can craft, collect, fish, and style your way throughout the planet while making new friends along the way.
The game also features an admirable eco-friendly angle where you can recycle trash within the game, helping to create the same environmentally friendly mindset for players in the real world.
4
It's a Small RomanTick World
With the rise of otome games on mobile these days, it can be difficult to find one that tells a unique story. It's a Small RomanTick World aims to do just that with its time-travelling angle, where you'll go on a quest across space and time to find your lost parents.
Of course, typical of the genre, you'll encounter charming male leads along the way, and it's up to you to pick the one that resonates with you the most based on their unique personalities. The characters are voiced by renowned VAs to spice up their appeal. Plus, the game offers mini-games where you can decorate your room in your downtime as well.
5
Trance Tank
Developer Christian Streinz is furthering a "Make Techno not War!" agenda with this fast-paced shooter on iOS, letting you bop your head to the beat of techno tracks in the background while shooting down foes in tank-tastic combat. The game also lets your tank do epic somersaults across a stunning landscape, because why the heck not?
What makes the game more unique is that you can basically make music with how you shoot your enemies. This lets you play techno samples as you collect points and fuel along the way to unlock new tanks.
Best upcoming mobile games in 2024