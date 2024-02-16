Train Sim celebrates a decade of service and 30 million downloads across the globe

Train Sim began as a project to entertain an 18-month-old kid

It's now a beloved game for millions of players around the world

Players can expect new locomotives in the next few updates

Indie game studio 3583 Bytes is celebrating 10 years of service with Train Sim, letting players join in on the festivities of this epic milestone. Boasting 30 million downloads across the globe, the 3D train simulator is a love letter for train enthusiasts to flaunt their shared passion for the railroad, and has been "a labour of love for founder Adam Berent" since the game was launched in 2014.

Train Sim was initially a project that Berent wanted to do to keep his 18-month-old son entertained. With the game's kid-friendly appeal and authenticity, the train simulator captured the hearts of millions around the world, featuring 15 realistic environments as well as more than 70 different trains.

"Ten years ago, I never imagined that our humble train simulator would become a global phenomenon. It’s been an incredible journey, and I’m grateful to our dedicated community of players. Their enthusiasm and feedback have fueled our creativity, and we’re excited to continue delivering memorable train adventures," says Adam Berent, Founder and Lead Developer.

With the 10th-anniversary update, you can look forward to new locomotives and other delightful surprises down the (rail) road.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Train Sim on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on Facebook to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.