New NHL Blast update lets you join the 24 NHL All-Star Game

You can now relive the 2023 NHL All-Star Game on Roblox via NHL Blast. The National Hockey League (NHL), in collaboration with bespoke immersive gaming experience creator The Gang and leading provider of live virtual recreations of sports events, Beyond Sports, has updated its sports game NHL Blast to allow you to experience the 2024 NHL All-Star Game as virtual 3-on-3 matches.

The new update also introduces a new challenge mode as well as daily NHL trivia quizzes. This new challenge mode provides you with a new and engaging way to celebrate with your NHL fandom. You'll choose your favourite NHL club to ally with, after which you'll work with other players to earn points to defeat other teams in weekly matches.

You can also earn points by participating in the new daily trivia quizzes. Each quiz will test your knowledge of the NHL and its 32 teams. NHL Blast’s new challenge mode will be available throughout the NHL season. Upon its conclusion, the overall team champions will be crowned.

Through the new update, the NHL Beyond Sports and The Gang aim to enhance the Roblox experience’s sense of community among its players. Through a previous update, there will be a mini-game that simulates a 1v1 shootout. The mini-game is active near NHL marquee events like the NHL Winter Classic and NHL Global Series and offers real-time standings and stats.

The NHL is the first professional sports league to build a 3D virtual game in Roblox. You can experience every goal scored during the 2023 Stanley Cup Final in NHL Blast. You'll skate across the ice alongside NHL All-Stars as games are virtually replayed. Additionally, you can enjoy these recreations with your friends.

NHL Blast is available only on Roblox. You can access the experience via PC, mobile, tablets and gaming consoles. To learn more and keep up with all the latest NHL Blast news, check out the experience’s official Roblox page.