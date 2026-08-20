Toy Wars: Survivor TD is a simple, cartoony and fast-paced RPG tower defence

Toy Wars: Survivor TD mashes up classic tower defence with Survivors-style gameplay

Fight off misfit toys and recruit new characters to do battle alongside you

Upgrade in each battle and even take on hardcore mode for more action

It's been a while since we had a good, straightforward tower defence on mobile, or at least one with an interesting spin alongside solid core gameplay. Fortunately, today it's developer Actionfit's turn to deliver with the newly released Toy Wars: Survivor TD for iOS and Android, though going under the name Toy Survivor - The War on the former.

As you might expect, Toy Wars: Survivor TD is a mashup of Vampire Survivors and typical tower defence gameplay. You'll take on each level facing down a host of bizarre, butchered toys as the noble (and still intact) playthings yourself. Along the way, you'll upgrade your weapons and characters, working to survive each battle in turn.

Toy Story

It's rather intriguing to see how Vampire Survivors has not only influenced direct emulations of their formula, but also introduced new roguelike elements other games are taking inspiration from. And I think that's a welcome use of mechanics to add more depth to an otherwise quite simple genre.

In Toy Wars, for example, you'll be collecting a variety of upgrades by defeating strong enemies, changing how you progress in each level. Not only that, but you'll also be able to acquire combined weapons depending on how far you progress. It's all relatively typical, but with just a bit of extra flavour.

Boasting a hardcore mode as well, it's obvious that Toy Wars is geared towards a more difficulty-seeking player base. Although whether you enjoy that kind of thing is up to you, I'll be interested to see if it finds an audience. You can play Toy Wars: Survivor TD for yourself on iOS and Android to find out for yourself!

And in the meantime, if you're looking for even more options to play, then, no surprises, we've got you covered! Check out our list of the best mobile games like Vampire Survivors for some of our top picks!