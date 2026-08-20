Dogpile combines dog merging with 100 build-breaking roguelike tags

The small ones never stay small for long

Merge 15 animated dogs

Build with 100 tags

One $7.99 unlock

We first covered Dogpile back in June, when its promise of combining dogs into larger ones seemed straightforward enough. Two months later, it is out, and the dogs have apparently picked up 100 tags, several strange traits and a habit of breaking carefully arranged builds.

A run begins with small dogs dropping into an area. Put two matching dogs together, and they merge into a bigger one, with positioning becoming increasingly awkward as the pile grows. It is partly a Suika-like matching puzzler and partly a roguelike deckbuilder, so purchases and build choices matter alongside where each animal lands.

The difficulty is not simply finding a match. Larger dogs occupy more room, and one bad drop can block the pair you planned to combine next. Bigger dogs mean less space. And naturally, the dogs do not remain ordinary for long.

More than 15 animated dogs come in different shapes, while over 100 tags can create synergies capable of bending the rules. Challenge cards push those builds further, and traits include zoomy and stinky, both familiar technical terms in any household with a dog. Their shapes also affect how neatly they fit into an increasingly crowded pile.

Dogpile has been redesigned around one-handed mobile play, while seven supported languages cover several interpretations of barking.

Another Balatro-like joining the pile is hardly unexpected in 2026. I’ve been saying this for quite some time now, but roguelike deckbuilder fatigue is real. Dogs help, though.

Dogpile is available now on iOS and Android, with Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 versions also out. Mobile is free to try, with a single $7.99 purchase unlocking the whole thing. There are no adverts or subscriptions.

Once you have run out of dogs to merge, our list of the best puzzle games on iOS has several tidier problems to solve.