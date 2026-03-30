Toy Command turns your childhood toy box into an idle squad battleground, out now on Android

A familiar childhood idea turned into a game

Toy Command is now available on Android, with iOS coming soon

Combines idle progression with real-time squad control and tactics

Multiple modes including horde, tower defence, and arena battles

Anyone who grew up with Toy Story spent at least some time wondering what their toys got up to when they left the room. I know I have tried to secretly check my room to see if there was any movement after watching the movie.

Well, Toy Command has an answer, and it's considerably more violent than anything Woody and Buzz were getting into. Think Toy Story: War Edition. Your action figures have claimed the living room carpet, and things have escalated.

Now available on Google Play, the idle squad RPG drops you into that living toy world properly. A mysterious experiment shrinks you down to toy size. Suddenly the living room isn't so innocent anymore.

You're leading a squad of toy heroes through waves of enemies, issuing real-time commands rather than just watching things unfold on auto. Positioning matters, skill chains matter, and knowing when to dodge or interrupt keeps battles feeling hands-on even when the numbers are doing most of the work.

You can choose to focus on the tactics - moving units, timing interrupts, coordinating abilities - or step back and let progression tick along in the background while you're away. Resources keep stacking offline, so returning to a stronger squad is built into the loop.

A varied roster of modes will help keep things fresh. Horde-style encounters sit at the centre, but you’ll also dip into tower defence setups, survival runs, and arena-style challenges. Customisation runs deep too, with armour upgrades, companion equipment, and skill modifications giving you plenty of levers to pull when you want to fine-tune your squad.

Toy Command is already live on Android, with an iOS release expected soon.

And if you’re looking to see how it stacks up against the rest of the genre, our list of the best RPGs on Android is a good place to compare notes.