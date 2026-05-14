Hitman: Absolution introduces Contracts mode as a free update to the hit assassination sim

Hitman: Absolution for mobile is reintroducing the long-defunct Contracts mode

Set your own objectives, disguises and weapons for other players to beat

Or just dig through Feral Interactive's own creations and curated playlist

Hitman: Absolution, one of the more contentious titles in IO Interactive's long-running franchise of hit assassination sims, has been given something of a rebirth on mobile. Feral Interactive have returned to this grindhouse take on Agent 47, given it a fresh coat of paint and offered it up to fans.

Now, a fan-favourite mode is making a return to Hitman: Absolution exclusively on mobile. Longtime players will remember Contracts mode: a precursor to our modern phenomenon of user-generated content, where you can create your own assassination contracts to challenge other players.

Of course, it's not as extensive as actually making your own levels from scratch. But you'll be able to jump into each mission in Hitman: Absolution, designate your preferred NPC as a target and set a whole host of other parameters such as weapons and disguises. From there, other players have at it and compete for the highest score on the online leaderboards.

Contract killer

Feral Interactive will also curate their own list of Featured Contracts, not to mention those made in-house, too. Rewards include new disguises and weapons you can integrate into your own contracts, creating a very interesting proto-UGC mode that is well worth taking a look at.

I'll admit I think Feral Interactive tend to do quite well with their catalogue. Be that Rome: Total War Remastered or something like Hitman: Absolution. And the fact they've gone to the trouble of resurrecting a long-since defunct game mode for the benefit of fans is, I think, something worthy of kudos.

But, if you fancy taking a break from the bald man's hijinks in the world of assassination, there's plenty more out there to diversify your palate with. Check out our list of the five new mobile games to try this week for some of our personal picks from last week's launches!