Tower Rush is the latest to take a crack at PvP tower defence on iOS and Android

Mutual enmity

Tower Rush is a brand-new PvP tower defence out now on mobile

Crush your opponent's army while overwhelming them in two-lane battles

Upgrade your towers with new tech, abilities and champions to lead your forces

Some might say that tower defence is an inherently co-operative genre. I mean, it's hard to imagine being in a situation where you're constantly teetering on the edge of defeat, all while pushing someone else. But people are always trying to get that lucrative niche, with the latest being Tower Rush.

In Tower Rush, you play a deposed heir in a world of cute anthropomorphic animals. Pushed to the sea, your only option is to outstrategise your opponents and rise up to take back your kingdom. Naturally, the way you do that is with tower defence.

With two separate lanes, your job is simple. Stop your opponent's forces in their tracks, while overwhelming them with your own forces. It's a race against time and your mutual upgrades as both of you try your best to create an impenetrable defence while aiming for the same goal.

Rushin' to the end

This isn't unusual, of course, as it's a format that's been done more than a few times, including by My.Games. But in this case, Tower Rush has the ambitious aim of trying to outshine all others. To do so, it takes a back-to-basics approach with the same modern conveniences.

What that means in practice is few in the way of twists. You simply upgrade your towers, cast spells and abilities, while picking a favoured champion to lead your forces. As you move forward, you'll unlock new tech and upgrade your abilities, offering a long-term goal to strive towards in Tower Rush.

Certainly, Tower Rush has a lofty target to try and hit, but a good chance of doing so. But if you want to check out some of the competition it's going up against, why not dig into our list of the best tower defence games on Android?