Tower Rush delivers a fresh spin on PvP Tower Defense - out now on mobile

Preferred Partner Feature

Tower Rush is a fast-paced PvP tower defense game for iOS and Android

Compete against opposing players worldwide in real-time strategic battles

Build and upgrade your towers, troops, and spells to gain the tactical edge

If ever there was an app award for “most appropriately titled game” then Tower Rush, a recent debut release by Solar Forge Games, would be a strong favourite to take the prize; quite simply put, this thrilling new indie game delivers exactly what its name suggests: non-stop, all-action tower defense contests that will have you rushing to build towers as fast as your fingers (and resources) will allow.

Released last month for iOS and Android, Tower Rush places you within a vibrant fantasy world, where you’ll race against opposing players in PvP combat to reach the mystical Source Tree, and stake your claim as the rightful heir to a lost kingdom.

Contests see players square off in fast-paced, real-time battles on a shared battlefield, with matches typically lasting between 2-4 minutes. This makes speed and quick-thinking all the more essential, as you decide between playing on the defensive, erecting structures to halt the progress of opposing armies, or going on the attack by building support towers that boost the strength of your troops.

The range of towers, troops, and devastating spells available open up the game for truly epic, and unpredictable battles, so you’ll need to stay on your toes and be ready to adapt your strategy at a moments notice.

Whether you’re a newbie or veteran of the tower defense genre, the ease of its controls and depth of its strategy gameplay make Tower Rush both easy to pick up and challenging to master. If you’d like to discover just how challenging it is for yourself then you can download Tower Rush for free from the App Store and Google Play.

And in case you need a little help, you can enter the promo code EPICTD25 in the Tower Rush store to receive some free in-game currency.