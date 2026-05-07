Caravan SandWitch brings a slower, no-combat road trip to iOS and Android soon

Let's go on an adventure

Caravan SandWitch is coming soon to iOS and Android

Focuses on exploration, story, and upgrading your van

No combat or fail states, built around a relaxed, reflective pace

A road trip through a quiet, sun-bleached sci-fi world isn’t something you’d usually expect on mobile. But that’s probably why Caravan SandWitch stands out straight away. It’s coming to iOS and Android soon, bringing with it a slower experience that isn’t super interested in rushing you anywhere.

You’re driving across Cigalo, a Provence-like landscape that’s been pushed into a harsher, desert state over time. The setup is simple enough. You’re looking for your missing sister, and the journey unfolds gradually as you move between locations, meet people, and piece things together.

What struck me the most isn’t what is there. It’s what’s not. No combat, no fail states, no timers ticking away in the background. You’ve got your van, a handful of tools, and the freedom to take things at your own pace. That changes the tone quite a bit.

Your van itself becomes an important part of the gameplay loop. You upgrade it over time, not for speed or power, but to access new areas and routes that were previously out of reach. The progression isn’t really for optimisation - it’s more focused on encouraging your curiosity.

Cigalo is populated too, though not in a crowded sense. You’ll come across different groups, from the Reinetos to leftover robots and humans who chose to stay behind. Everyone seems to exist in this shared, slightly fragile balance, and most interactions delve toward helping rather than conflict.

The world is facing the effects of overuse and abandonment, but that thankfully doesn’t make the game too bleak. It’s a really reflective experience.

Caravan SandWitch has also been built with accessibility and inclusivity in mind. Nothing feels gated off or overly complex to approach.

While you wait, you might want to take a peek at our list of the best sci-fi games on iOS!