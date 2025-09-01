Menu
Undead Slayer: Horde Survivor is a flashy new Survivors-like for you zombie slayers out there

Hope you've got Turn Undead ready

By Iwan Morris
iOS + Android
| Undead Slayer: Horde Survivor
  • Undead Slayer: Horde Survivor is a brand-new Survivors-like on mobile
  • Battle your way through all manner of ghouls and ghastlies
  • Customise your character with 30+ skills and a variety of equipment

It's about that time of the day when we get yet another undead-themed release crossing our desks. For some reason, we have a fascination as a culture with the undead. But in Undead Slayer: Horde Survivor, it's more about the cartoonish skulls and ghouls than anything grimmer and grittier.

As you might expect from the name, this flashy, cartoonish Survivors-like, which is debuting on iOS and Android, sees you take on hordes of fantasy enemies. Work your way through sessions, evading and cutting apart hordes of enemies while running down the clock and levelling up your abilities.

It's as simple and straightforward as you can get in the genre. So, where does Undead Slayer stand out? Well, as usual, it's a numbers game. With 30+ skills and a huge variety of combinations, 1000+ different types of monsters and a variety of classes, it certainly fits into the fantasy theming.

A triptych of screenshots showing shadowy fantasy figures battling eldritch hordes on stone flooring

Divine smite

Defending the kingdom of Devora, Undead Slayer looks to be quite feature-rich and complete. But I can't help feeling that it doesn't necessarily have a hook, something many new Survivors-likes seem to lack. This is a genre that's become increasingly saturated, which means many releases threaten to fall under the radar.

With its fantasy trimmings and RPG-like customisation system, I don't think it's difficult to see that Undead Slayer has a lot going for it. So if you're willing to give it a chance, it's well worth hopping over to a storefront near you and joining the battle against the undead hordes.

