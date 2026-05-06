Hearthstone introduces Class Sets for new, themed card packages

Hearthstone has introduced brand new Class sets for themed packs of cards

Each is made to emulate the playstyle of an iconic WoW class, such as the Paladin

You can grab them as part of the Cataclysm packs, or buy them for yourself

World of Warcraft's history, stretching back to the earliest days of tabletop gaming, is a pretty clear course to chart. After all, pretty much every fantasy property in some way owes a debt to Gary Gygax and Dave Arneson. Not least in the introduction of character classes to define your archetypal hero.

Now, Hearthstone is set to get a major suite of new card sets themed after some of the most iconic classes from the mainline World of Warcraft setting. Rather than spreading cards across classes, you'll get a larger package intended to evoke the playstyle of the class.

The first round of Class sets is already available and encompasses: Druid, Hunter, Paladin and Mage. The Druid, for example, mixes spells and minions to play the long game, offering healing buffs. Meanwhile, the Mage set introduces Leylines, powerful new spells that slowly upgrade over time as you repair and 'restore' them. Hence the name of this update: Restoration of Azeroth.

Absolutely classless right now

You'll be able to grab the cards from these new sets either as part of Cataclysm packs, craft them with dust or purchase the packs themselves directly. And while I'm sure many of the more serious Hearthstone players may scoff at the picks included, for many others, this kind of flavourful play is probably quite welcome.

I'm one of those people who actually quite likes flavour on the tabletop, be it in TTRPGs, miniatures or card games. So I think this is a great addition, and with two more waves of class sets arriving later this year, there's bound to be something for you, no matter your favourite class.

Great new additions! But if you've been wondering where I've been the past week, look no further than the Gamescom LatAm preview roundup and find out what amazing Brazilian-made games I've had the chance to try out on mobile!