Tower of God: New World adds SSR [Red Mask] Hwaryun, login bonuses and more in latest update

Score SSR Soulstones, Normal Summon Tickets and more

SSR [Red Mask] Hwaryun can stun and provoke enemies

Experience the new Hell Train Arena

Grab limited-time goodies and login bonuses

Netmarble has announced a new update for Tower of God: New World, letting you welcome a new teammate to the fray along with limited-time events within the mobile RPG. In particular, SSR [Red Mask] Hwaryun will be joining in as a Red Element, Warrior, and Guide character, and you can take advantage of her handy ability to stun and provoke your foes.

In the latest update to Tower of God: New World, you can look forward to having [Red Mask] Hwaryun boost your party's physical piercing attacks. Additionally, the new Hell Train Arena content will let you engage in thrilling combat across the entire server for 14 days. Progressing through the content might just let you win top honours in the Name Hunt Station Festival.

Of course, simply participating will already give you plenty of perks, which include SSR Soulstones, Normal Summon Tickets, Revolution Fragment, Black Market Tickets, Exclusive Equipment Enhancement Extract and so much more.

Meanwhile, Story Event [A Scarf in the Flowery Spring - When I Think of You Part 2] presents a new narrative centring on young Ha Yuri and Lero Ro. This comes with the [Flowery Spring Part 2] Event Exchange Shop and the [Flowery Spring Part 2] Check-In Event.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Tower of God: New World on Google Play or on the App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Instagram page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes and visuals.