New assassin character Shattered Pride Vicente comes to Tower of God New World

SSR Shattered Pride Vicente is an assassin who teleports his enemies.

The new update adds a new playable character, SSR [Shattered Pride] Vicente.

Participate in the new side story Herring Chase.

Earn up to 25,000 Alliance coins during the Alliance Expedition event.

Netmarble has released a new update for its collectible RPG Tower of God: New World. This new update adds a new playable character to the game, along with a new side story and multiple limited-time events.

SSR [Shattered Pride] Vicente, the brother of Hoaqin, is a Red Element Assassin Sorcerer. Until now, SSR [Shattered Pride] Vicente has been asleep within White. Now, however, Vicente fights against his brother to give White a fuller personality. Vicente uses spells to teleport his enemies and has strong buff and debuff skills.

Now through March 28th, you can partake in several limited-time events, including the White Day Countdown Check-in event and the White Day Celebration ‘One-Fifth Matchers’ event. During the check-in event, you can gain rewards like the Cream Pudding Rapport item and [Shattered Pride] Vicente Hot Deal Summon Tickets (x40) just by logging in. Through the One-Fifth Matchers event, you can nab One-Fifth Matchers as well as epic rewards like SSR+ Soulstone and Normal Summon Tickets.

Other events taking place include Vicente’s Growth Mission and the Alliance Expedition event. As the name suggests, you’ll earn the SSR [Shattered Pride] Vicente by completing growth missions during the growth event. Through March 23rd, you can work with your alliance to challenge a boss with a chance to earn up to 25,000 Alliance Coins.

You can also battle new event boss Mule Love to earn items like Suspendium and Data Shard. Finally, the new event introduces a new side story, Herring Chase, in which Wangnan Ja and Vicente reminisce about the past as they attempt to discover a way to defeat Hoagin.

Tower of God: New World is available on Google Play, the App Store and PC. To hear all the latest Tower of God news, follow the game on YouTube, X (Twitter), Instagram, Tik Tok or Facebook, or join the game’s Discord community.