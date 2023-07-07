Tower of God: New World finally reveals a release date for the global version, and it's not too far off

After being announced some time back, the highly anticipated mobile gacha idle RPG Tower of God: New World, which is a mobile adaptation of the popular webtoon/anime series by the same name, finally has a solid release date. On July 26th, you’ll take up the mantle of protagonist Bam as he traverses the titular Tower of God by doing battle with a large variety of different opponents and many recognizable faces for fans of the series.

In the mood for more character-collection RPGs? Check out our Top 25 best gacha games for Android!

Tower of God is a well-known series by this point, mainly due to its awesome art style and unique premise. The protagonist, Bam, wakes up in a mysterious tower with little to no memories minus a compulsion to venture to the top. Along the way, he runs into many different characters, some intent on killing him, all in an effort to uncover the mysteries of the world and determine what’s going on and how he got here. It’s simple and straightforward, but there’s plenty of twists and turns to discover here.

And the good news is that this game seeks to retell the tale of the anime series as well as it can, rather than acting as a sequel or any sort of spin-off. This is the story you know and love to its core but with interactable and AFK gameplay alike!

From an actual gameplay perspective, combat is done automatically unless you choose otherwise, and if you do choose to do it yourself, it’s still pretty automated. It’s a simple element vs. element auto battler where you tap on the icons of your party members to use their abilities.

Outside of combat, it’s fairly usual for gacha progression here. Your characters level up, you upgrade their abilities, and seek to collect stronger and stronger characters as well as gear to make them stronger and climb more floors either by AFK progression or doing it yourself.

So, if you’re looking for a new idle RPG to dig into or are a Tower of God lover, you can pre-register for the game ahead of that late July release date by checking out either of the links below this article!