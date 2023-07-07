Traitor Town, a new social deduction shooter based on an old classic, opens pre-registration for Android

The new third-person social deduction game Traitor Town has officially opened pre-registration for Android! This interesting mix of Among Us-like deduction with the third-person shooting mechanics of something like PUBG seeks to emulate the experience of an all-time classic PC game on mobile, and will launch later this year!

Traitor Town wears its inspiration on its sleeve, or in this case, its name. For the unaware, there was an extremely popular old game mode on the legendary PC multiplayer game Garry’s Mod entitled Trouble in Terrorist Town, which had mechanics that were incredibly similar to what Traitor Town is presenting to mobile gamers today.

While some may jump to saying that this is a carbon copy, I am of the opinion that Traitor Town is emulating a lot of what made TTT so good is a pretty solid idea for two reasons alone. One, mobile gamers couldn’t access Garry’s Mod, so opening the door to one of its most popular game modes to mobile players is a great thing!

As for the second, TTT is a very dated game, and though the lobbies stay full to this day, modern-day gamers might not pay it any mind, so this is a great way to get them to experience something similar!

But enough history - let’s dig into the mechanics. It’s a simple sort of game, making room for more social deduction than gameplay. One group of players are the innocents, whose job is to sniff out the bad guy amongst them based on their behaviour. The others are the Traitors, whose job is to murder all of the innocents as fast as they can before they are found out!

In Traitor Town, you’ll do this by utilizing third-person shooter controls and a variety of different weapons such as snipers, assault rifles, and more! So, if you’re a fan of Among Us or other similar social deduction games, or a lover of Trouble in Terrorist Town from the old days, why not pre-register for Traitor Town at the link below and give it a whirl when it launches later this year?