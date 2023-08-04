Tower of God: New World's first update brings Hwaryun to the fray alongside numerous events

It’s only been a week since Netmarble’s highly-anticipated title, Tower of God: New World released on mobile and the developers have already pushed out the first content update for the collectable RPG. The game is based on the popular webtoon/anime series, which has over six billion views. The latest patch sees the addition of a new character, a story chapter, and numerous events.

Tower of God: New World adds Hwaryun in the first update after launch. She attacks by either jumping toward the weak point of an enemy, or swinging a staff at others, knocking them back. As a support character, Hwaryun can boost her allies’ Swiftness and Attack while simultaneously creating a barrier around them.

Her inclusion in the game comes with the Hwaryeon Mission event, which tasks players with several in-game missions such as Reach Proficiency, Reach Rapport and Reach Limit Break Tier. Completing these will grant everyone with rewards such as Normal Summon Tickets and Battle Logs.

Furthermore, the update introduces the new main story Act Five, which is titled Evankhell’s Deep-Sea Fish. It brings to the game new tales about Evankhell: Clues from the Past, Administrator’s Test, and the Royal Enforcement Division.

An event to look out for is the Alliance Expedition. It is split into two halves, with the first one, Search Phase, going live on August 9th. Here, players must work together with others in order to locate Alliance Weapons. These items can then be used in the second phase, the Boss Phase, where Alliance Skills unlock as well.

In the Boss Phase, Alliance Points earned are based on the amount of damage dealt to the opponent. It follows the seasonal cycle, with rewards being granted based on player rank at the end. Don’t forget to check out the check-in event which gives freebies for logging in too!

