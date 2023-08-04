Life Makeover adds 6-Star Divine Serenade set and new SSR Ally in latest update

Preferred Partner Feature

Archosaur Games has announced a dazzling new update for Life Makeover, the studio's visually stunning dress-up sim on iOS and Android. In particular, the latest patch will have you spreading your dream wings with the new 6-Star set Divine Serenade and 5-Star set Whispering Wings once [Heartfelt Vow] rolls out on August 2nd.

You can also expect to welcome the new SSR Ally - Ashley: Atum's Tear to the fray from August 2nd to the 22nd. She comes with a mysterious backstory about exploring an enchanted oasis across a forsaken desert.

Given that the game is powered by Unreal Engine 4, you can look forward to marvelling at the translucent effect of realistic feathers with the new back accessory, complemented by the elegant metal carvings on the hem plus the icy and fiery vibes on both sides of the 6-Star Divine Serenade set. Meanwhile, the 5-Star Whispering Wings set captures the beauty of a blossoming flower as its special dance sees its multi-layered skirt, trimmed with voiles and decorated with daisy patterns, spin and coil around your avatar.

You can enjoy all these and more with the game's gorgeous outfits that boast high-quality rendering to make everything from fine threads to shining jewellery look as close to their real-life counterparts as possible. If you're keen on giving the new set and SSR Ally a go, you can download Life Makeover on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments.