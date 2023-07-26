Tower of God: New World launches at long last after months of teasing, bringing a new idle gacha RPG to mobile

The highly-anticipated mobile idle RPG Tower of God: New World has finally launched after months of trailers and teasers! This new video game adaptation of the popular Webtoon/anime series of the same name has been one that many have had their eye on, and seeks to bring the experience of that series right to our pockets!

For the unaware, Tower of God is a series about an amnesiac protagonist who awakens in a surreal world, greeted only by the sight of a massive tower. Not knowing what else to do, he begins the long process of climbing it, and along the way begins to discover more about both his own origins as well as the reasoning for this massive structure.

Along his climb, he also begins to meet many colourful characters, some of whom seem hellbent on killing him for mysterious reasons. As the series progresses, you begin to learn many secrets about the shrouded mystery of this world and uncover the stories of not only our protagonist but those side characters too.

The game translates this experience in an idle RPG form, where you can collect characters from the series and progress through the main story. Combat is played as an auto sort of deal, but there is some skill involved by utilizing your party’s skills at the appropriate times. Each character will hold their own kits, and it’ll fall on you to equip them properly and make sure they’re all leveled up enough to handle the story content as it gets progressively harder.

Story-wise, New World is a direct adaptation of the series itself, so if you’re a newcomer, you’ll still be able to piece the story together and determine what’s all going on. This is excellent news to old fans and new fans alike, as both can appreciate seeing their story adapted into a new medium!

So, if that all sounds good to you, you can check out Tower of God: New World for free at either of the links below!