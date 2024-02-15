Tower of God: New World is collaborating with The Seven Deadly Sins anime for an epic event

Collaboration event with the popular anime, The Seven Deadly Sins

Three new teammates from the show - Escanor, Meliodas, and Elizabeth

Several limited-time events to participate in and win rewards

Netmarble’s been on a crossover roll as last week they kicked off a collaboration event in The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, bringing Tower of God to the popular mobile RPG. Now, the reverse is happening as 7DS comes to Tower of God: New World. It is about to be an electrifying few weeks as new teammates and limited-time events join the collectible card RPG.

First things first, three new characters from The Seven Deadly Sins are now available in Tower of God: New World. SSR+ [The One] Escanor, The Lion Sin of Pride kicks things off as an invincible fighter when the sun is at its highest. Then there’s SSR [Cursed Shackles] Meliodas, The Dragon Sin of Wrath. His power comes from mysterious dark magic orbs under his control.

Finally, everyone can get their hands on SSR [Eternal Rebirth] Elizabeth, who is the Third Princess of Liones and Meliodas’ lover. She is a healer who can simultaneously damage enemies with light and restore her allies’ health. If you're wondering how these new characters stack up against the rest, here’s our Tower of God tier list ranking the best characters. It also includes a reroll guide which will come in handy.

The party doesn’t stop there because the developers have also organised a bunch of limited-time events to keep you on the edge of your set until the end of the month. Begin by diving into The Tomb of Tortured Souls – City of the Undead story event featuring iconic characters from the 7DS franchise. Items earned here can be traded at the Exchange Shop for some exclusive rewards.

Themed Daily Missions and Summons will be available too, offering a plethora of rewards and access to the new characters. Finally, don’t forget to log in daily to collect all the Check-in Event freebies like SSR [Eternal Rebirth] Elizabeth, Collab Tickets and more.

Download Tower of God New World now for free.