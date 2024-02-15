Undulations challenges you to escape an enormous tidal wave and survive a mysterious planet

Undulations challenges you to survive on an exoplanet

You'll have to outrun an enormous tidal wave in order to survive

Players will investigate and uncover the mysteries of the planet

Undulations is a new single-player survival game with a twist. You'll find yourself on an alien exo-planet looking to uncover its mysteries, but you'll be on a strict timer. There's one strange thing about this planet; due to its enhanced gravity, the entire surface is regularly washed over by enormous, hundreds of metres tall tidal waves!

Undulations comes from new developer Knuftos and is available on iOS and Android. Its intriguing premise is betrayed a little by some rather basic graphics, but for a first outing, it's got promise.

While Undulations definitely doesn't look like a AAA-style survival release, it's definitely something of an original concept. Some of you might get turned away by the graphics, which are indeed a bit basic, and it's a shame because we've seen established, low-fidelity graphics used to great effect in other water-based survival & horror titles such as Iron Lung. A slightly beefy asking price of $5.99 may also turn some players away, but we're eager to see how the concept might be refined if Knuftos follow this up.

The idea certainly has potential, and if there's anything we've learnt recently it's that length doesn't always matter when it comes to creating a great game. You can check out the trailer for Undulations below!

