Tower of God tier list and a reroll guide

- Version 2.1.12. Added Donghae Hatz

Tower of God has a complex character system. If you are striving for the best result, you should know all the heroes in this game and which ones are the best, which is why we have created the Tower of God tier list. It can help you choose the most powerful character and then use it to play the game.

In addition to the tier list, this guide includes the Tower of God reroll guide. It allows you to get a high-tier hero as soon as you start the game. It might come in handy even if you already have an in-game account.

For those of you that love comparing different characters, or just picking the best ones, we have created The Eminence in Shadow tier list, as well as a tier list for Ever Legion and a lot of others that you can use.

TOWER OF GOD TIER LIST

Tower of God Great Journey features a classic tier list of four unique tiers. In this guide, we will give you a short description of each tier and the characters that belong to it.

Original article by Alina Novichenko, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.