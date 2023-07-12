Tower of Fantasy releases Yulan, version 3.0's latest character, next week

It’s been a couple of weeks since Level Infinite and Hotta Studio released the version 3.0 update for Tower of Fantasy, which introduced the highly awaited Domain Sector 9, a new playable region. The patch also included the addition of two new simulacrums, one of which will be available beginning next week.

Yulan will be the newest member joining Tower of Fantasy’s ever-expanding roster. Her launch trailer makes it pretty clear that she’s an excellent martial artist, and definitely shouldn’t be messed around with. Yulan is a Frost simulacrum and her ability to fight is known in every corner of Domain Sector 9.

It’s no surprise that she’s regarded as one of the most revered fighters in all of Domain 9. Yulan is a truly gifted combatant because, unlike others, she’s somehow capable of achieving a state of complete transcendence during battles. It grants her immense focus and grit and ensures that the tides of war are always in her favour.

Martial arts as a form of combat lost most of its significance in Domain 9, being reduced to nothing but a program that no one seems to care about. Of course, this changed when Yulan signed up for it. She was added to the tournament in an effort to make it more popular. And while Yulan wasn’t too aware of martial arts etiquette, the fact that she could obliterate her opposition in just five seconds made the program a hit.

These events finally led to the recognition of her skills by Master Lu, who appointed her as a Sundial Guard. He regarded her as a pure heart and bestowed upon her the duty to protect the Infinite Sundial, an artifact of significant importance in the Tower of Fantasy universe. Now, with the most advanced weapon in Domain 9 alongside some powerful timestamps, Yulan is quite the formidable addition to the game’s roster.

Yulan joins the squad on July 18th. Download Tower of Fantasy now for free using your preferred link below.