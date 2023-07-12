HoYoverse unveils its Gamescom 2023 lineup for next month's highly-anticipated event

HoYoverse will host multiple live stage performances, offline contests, merchandise sales, and gameplay demos at Hall 6, B030 at Gamescom 2023. Between August 23rd and 27th, JRPG fans are in for an absolute ride because the event will showcase Genshin Impact, Honkai Impact 3rd, Honkai Star Rail, and the highly anticipated title, Zenless Zone Zero.

Genshin Impact, being one of their most popular games will set up a Journey Through the Elements booth, which allows fans to witness five of the seven in-game nations represented as different elements. The production values will be pretty high as iconic landmarks and creatures will be recreated through stage shows, musical performances, and numerous other activities.

Shifting gears to a little action, Honkai Impact 3rd will make its Gamescom debut this year. The booth will feature a summer theme with loads of cosplayers. Players can also participate in a number of challenges, and lucky pulls, and witness band performances or the super cool summer carnival.

The newly released Honkai Star Rail will be there too, bringing players aboard the Xianzhou Luofu. Pom-Pom will also be there to interact with fans. As for the fun activities, players will be able to try out game demos, get a sneak peek of upcoming content, and also take part in photo shoots and in-person battles.

Finally, players will also get a much-awaited look at Zenless Zone Zero, HoYoverse’s upcoming ARPG. Like the others, the booth will feature activities, cosplay artists, and souvenirs, but the thing to look most forward to is the ability to play a demo of the game. New Eridu, humanity’s final shelter is eagerly waiting to welcome fans.

Gamescom 2023 will be held between August 23rd and 27th, with three of HoYoverse’s games available in Hall 6, B030.