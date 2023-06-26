Tower of Fantasy announced v3.0 expansion featuring the new Domain Sector 9

Level Infinite and Hotta Studio have just announced a massive update for the popular open-world RPG, Tower of Fantasy. Version 3.0 of the game brings a plethora of new content to Domain Sector 9 in the form of another explorable region, more simulacrums, bosses, and gameplay activities.

The developers are really upping the ante with this new v3.0 expansion in Tower of Fantasy. The update will reveal a new region within the Aida Spacetime Singularity of the Vera Grand Sea, Domain Sector 9. This place has earnt the title of Forgotten Realm as it has been separated from the rest of Vera for over a century.

Domain 9 is known especially for the Black Jade Ruins, a special site that has been extensively studied over the years. Research into this location has led to the development of Timestamps, which have become vita to the region’s survival as they take on the forces of Grayspace Entities known as the Darkness.

The map has been divided into four primary zones, each being based on an element from the Four Symbols, mythical creatures from an ancient culture. Each region is full of novel in-game puzzles and challenges found that can be found at every corner. Players will be able to witness the technological prowess of Domain 9 the minute they enter the place.

Wanderers can scour around the new world using new exploration modes such as relic speedwalkers for skywalking and new cruisers. Other gameplay additions include the Smart Servant System and Mentorship System. And for the combatants out there, Zhuyan, the new boss will be found in the Black Jade Ruins.

Further, the patch also introduces two new simulacrums. The first is Yulan, one of the most revered fighters in Domain 9, while the other is LiuHuo, a warrior responsible for supervising the imprisoned Darkness. Learn about all the other characters in this Tower of Fantasy tier list.

Tower of Fantasy’s version 3.0 releases tomorrow, June 27th. Download the game now for free.