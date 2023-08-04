Tower of Fantasy unveils the Midsummer Merriment expansion, which includes the first anniversary celebrations

Level Infinite and Hotta Studio have just revealed the contents of Tower of Fantasy’s upcoming version 3.1 update. Titled Midsummer Merriment, the expansion is set to introduce a new region to the MMORPG. The update also coincides with Tower of Fantasy’s first anniversary celebrations, where a tonne of rewards will be given to everyone.

The Tower of Fantasy world expands with the addition of Cloudpeak Manor in Ignisville. It was originally a bustling place, but the Darkness brought immense destruction with it. The region is now populated by creatures like the cow-like Cyox and the Crystalline Darkness. A Golden Crow was also part of the Manor and was once regarded as a sign of good luck.

Unfortunately, the Darkness played its role there as well, transforming it into a Black Crow Dark Wretch. It dons an armour made up of bone and has three retractable bird heads. Players must take care of the wretch’s humongous frame and coordinated head attacks, which make the battle so much more difficult.

In addition, Tower of Fantasy’s storyline is also being updated with a new chapter, called the Jade Pavilion Fair. It sees the residents of Domain 9 come together after 12 long years for a massive celebration full of lanterns and delicious dishes of Ignisville.

Exchange Stores are popping up throughout the town, where players will find several side missions to participate in. The game also plans on introducing Ming Jing, a new simulacrum, who is supposed to be the first Domain 9 visitor from the outside side. Her excellent sword-fighting skills have instilled quite a sense of security in the people of Domain 9.

Something else to look out for is Tower of Fantasy’s PlayStation launch, which releases on August 8th with version 3.1 Download the game now for free by clicking on your preferred link below.