Tower of Fantasy heads to PlayStation 5 next week with pre-downloads available soon

Back in May, Level Infinite and Hotta Studio announced that their hugely successful open-world RPG, Tower of Fantasy will be available on the PlayStation 4 and 5 later this year. The wait is nearly over as the game goes live on consoles in just a few days under Perfect World Games’ banner. Combining sci-elements, a captivating story, and classic Gacha gameplay, fans of titles like Genshin Impact are sure to love Tower of Fantasy.

The developers also revealed a new showcase video which features exclusive in-game items that PlayStation users can get their hands on. This Tower of Fantasy port dives into even more customization as players are allowed to change the colours of the Move Planes outfits as well. It’s the perfect way to let your personality shine.

Players who’ve pre-ordered the game stand to receive even more benefits. The exclusive list grows for them with PlayStation-themed cosmetics and a bunch of in-game resources. Of course, the Deluxe and Ultimate editions offer the highest bonuses, 48-hour early access as well as the ability to preload the game on August 4th itself.

Tower of Fantasy has already gotten a lot of love on mobile and PC, and it’s about to increase multifold thanks to all the enhancements the base game is receiving. The most striking feature is the use of the Dual Sense Wireless Controller, which takes the gameplay experience to another level.

It offers a much more immersive experience thanks to its world-class haptic feedback. During battles, different moves will cause the controller to vibrate differently, while the haptic feedback during racing guarantees an adrenaline rush. Even communicating with teammates is easy thanks to the integrated microphone.

Tower of Fantasy will release on PlayStation on August 8th. Not only that, the game will also launch the highly anticipated version 3.1 update at game time, introducing the new Cloudpeak Manor.