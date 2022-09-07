Tower of Fantasy launches new island and unlockable character in first major update

Publisher Level Infinite and developer Hotta Studio have officially announced the first major update for Tower of Fantasy, the open-world MMORPG on mobile and on PC. Players will be able to explore Artificial Island beginning September 15th, as well as put their skills to the test against new elite bosses and more.

In Tower of Fantasy's upcoming update, players can look forward to new places to discover across floating islands and more Developer Logs to acquire. Players will also be able to unlock Hykros Executor Claudia, a skilled fighter adept at one-handed swords.

Wanderers can unlock Artificial Island upon reaching Lv.50. They should also have completed certain missions; after which, they can take the Banges Tech's flying vehicle to reach the island. Here, they'll encounter a host of intriguing riddles littered throughout the island, as well as uncover supplies such as the gold nucleus, black nucleus and rare red nucleus.

Additionally, the Construction feature let players craft their own exclusive island after hitting a specific exploration progress goal. They'll then be able to gather construction materials to craft and trade items.

If you're keen on giving the new update a go yourself, you can download Tower of Fantasy on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Twitter for more info, or have a look at the embedded clip above to get a feel of everything you can expect in the latest update.

