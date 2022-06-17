The Tower of Fantasy team recently announced that the game's global version will be released in Q3 2022. Now they are here with more surprising news, they have just announced that there will be a second round of closed beta testing before the game goes global. The last test was held in April, and if you missed the chance to get your hands on it, this post is for you. In this article, we have created a guide on how to sign up for the upcoming Tower of Fantasy beta.

Details about the upcoming Tower of Fantasy's closed beta

Here is how to sign-up for the upcoming Tower of Fantasy beta

The upcoming Tower of Fantasy closed beta will be available in Indonesia, Thailand, Brazil, the US, and Japan on Android and PC. It will be available for just five days, after which the servers will close, and all the data will be wiped. The next time you can play it will be after the global launch.Wondering how to participate in the upcoming Tower of Fantasy's closed beta? Don't worry. We have got all the details you need to know.

The developer has announced that testers for this beta will be selected by limited registration. The limited registration will start at 8:00 am on June 22, 2022 (UTC) through randomly placed advertisements. Once the number of registrations required is met, the developers will share the download link on the official Tower of Fantasy community channels, such as Facebook and Twitter.

The developers have also asked players to keep an eye on Tower of Fantasy’s social media channels for more details. We will also keep updating you with the latest details as and when they are revealed.

What's new in the second beta?

If you participated in the previous beta, you will be happy to know that many changes have been made to Tower of Fantasy.

Adjustments have been made to make the overall interface, making it easier to use and more attractive overall. Elsewhere, weapon balance changes have been made, while adjustments have also been made to the joint operation and much more. You can check out the complete list of changes on the game's official website.

About Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy is an upcoming MMORPG from publisher Perfect World and developer Hotta Studios. It is set in a post-apocalyptic world and promises a stunning open-world experience. Players can expect an engaging narrative and adrenaline-pumping combat across a vast alien world. Tower of Fantasy will support cross-platform play between mobile and PC as well as multi-language.