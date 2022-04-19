Tower of Fantasy begins Closed Beta Test in select regions today, giving players first dibs on the open-world RPG

Hotta Studio and Level Infinite have announced that Tower of Fantasy, their upcoming open-world RPG, will officially launch its Closed Beta Test today. Coming to both mobile and PC platforms, the highly anticipated title immerses players in a futuristic anime-inspired world on the distant planet of Aida.

In Tower of Fantasy, players can expect an engaging narrative and adrenaline-pumping combat across a vast alien world. The game will feature multi-language support, as well as cross-platform play between PC and mobile.

Players can get to know unique characters with their own skills, personalities, backgrounds and deep pasts, along with distinct weapons that will suit different playstyles. Players can also team up with online buddies and form parties to embark on adventures together. As for the combat features, weapons and styles can be switched on the fly for a more dynamic and action-packed experience. You can also interact with the world around you for complete immersion.

As for the Closed Beta Test, it's available in the US, UK, Canada and Germany only at the moment, and 30 lucky followers might just get first dibs on the CBT by simply sharing and tagging friends on the official Facebook post.

If you're curious to know more about this visually stunning title, you can check out Tower of Fantasy on the official website to immerse yourself in this post-apocalyptic world. You can have a look at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game as well, or join the community of followers over on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments.

Are you on the lookout for more similar titles that will put your skills to the test on your mobile device? Why not take a gander at our list of the top 25 best RPGs for Android phones and tablets?