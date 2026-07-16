Words With Friends 17th anniversary lets you pitch your own word to add to their dictionary

It's a perfectly cromulent term

Words With Friends is celebrating over 17 years since its launch

And now they're running a new contest letting you become an in-game character

But more than that, you'll be able to add your own choice of word to the in-game dictionary

For whatever reason, multiplayer puzzlers are big business. Seeing my friends playing Wordle every day (I still don't get the appeal) has been enough to tell me that. It's little surprise, then, that Words With Friends is celebrating a whopping 17 years since launch! And to celebrate, they've come up with an interesting new competition.

The Become a Solo Star contest is, on the surface, pretty average for such a major milestone. Running until August 1st, it allows you to get turned into an in-game character. But more than that, you can also pitch your own word to be added to the in-game dictionary!

Can't see this going wrong

Yep, so be that embiggen or cromulent, you'll be able to annoy that one friend who's insistent about the proper way of spelling things. I assume nothing offensive or downright gibberish will be allowed, but somehow I feel as though there are a million ways this can go wrong, but that's for Words With Friends to worry about.

Fortunately, even if you're not at all interested in this content, there are plenty of reasons to check in on this anniversary event. There're daily gifts, a community challenge and more to encourage players both new and veteran alike to give Words With Friends a go!

Personally, I'm surprised that Words With Friends has been going this long. But then, it also makes me feel just a tad old to imagine that what was new and trendy when I was a kid is now coming up on two decades since its launch. Yeesh.

Still, there's plenty more puzzle fun to be had on mobile. Just check out our list of the best puzzle games on Android to find some of our favourite picks! Be that more casual games like Words With Friends or games that'll challenge even the most dedicated puzzle game player.