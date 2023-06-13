Towaga: Among Shadows, Sunnyside Games' action-adventure game, is now available on iOS and Android

Towaga: Among Shadows, a critically acclaimed title by Sunnyside Games and Noodlecake, has been available for Apple Arcade subscribers for a while now. The action-adventure game, initially exclusive to the iOS subscription service, will finally be released as a standalone title on the App Store and Google Play on June 15th.

In Towaga: Among Shadows, players should be ready to face hordes of enraged creatures as they try to master the forces of light. Mysterious spirits, destructive magical spells, and non-stop combat are coming players’ way as they stand atop the legendary temple of Towaga.

Players can take the battle to the skies, utilizing their arsenal to decimate the opposition. As deadly combatants, players can create their own devastating spells and unlock abilities and upgrades to help them endure the unending onslaught.

Progressing through the game reveals more nefarious villains like Metnal the Voidmonger and his Legion of Darkness. Beating them is the key to uncovering Az'Kalar's hidden past and figuring out what is happening to the temple.

The game has enough content to keep players occupied with over 70 unique levels and four different game modes to try out. The main story itself unfolds through artifacts unlocked during the journey. Add to that, competitive leaderboards, and you’ve got a great challenge with your friends as well.

Speaking about the new launch, Ryan Holowaty, COO of Noodlecake, said: “We're absolutely delighted to be working with Sunnyside Games on this wider release of Towaga: Among Shadows. We've seen a great response to the game on Apple Arcade, and we can't wait to bring this immersive, action-packed world to more players on the App Store and Google Play.”

Towaga: Among Shadows releases on the App Store and Google Play on June 15th. It will be available for a premium of $2.99. Watch the cinematic and gameplay trailers embedded above to get a feel of the game.