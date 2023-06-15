Features

5 new mobile games to try this week - June 15th, 2023

By Catherine Dellosa
|
iOS + Android
| NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week

Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.

Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? This is exactly why we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, from undiscovered indie gems to high-profile AAA masterpieces.

By the way, if you've got an unquenchable thirst for curated games you can obsess over each week, be sure to check out our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub, or join our lively community on Twitter or Discord.

Let's get on with it!

Click Here To View The List »

1
Golf Odyssey 2

Available on: iOS + Android
Genre: Sports
Find out more about Golf Odyssey 2
Golf Odyssey 2

Featuring improved visuals and new courses, Golf Odyssey 2 offers a relaxing yet challenging experience as players try to score holes across a pixel-art landscape. The meditative music and the overall colour theme add to the low-key charm of the game, but players can also expect a good challenge when it comes to the actual golfing.

Coins earned can be used to unlock upgrades as well, all presented with convenient one-handed controls and a nostalgic 8-bit style.

2
Barbie Color Creations

Developer: StoryToys
Publisher: Mattel
Available on: iOS + Android
Genre: Casual
Find out more about Barbie Color Creations
Barbie Color Creations

This kid-friendly app encourages children to express their personalities and unleash their creative juices with a variety of colouring books and design tools. The virtual studio offers a diverse range of options for customisation, including different body sizes, skin tones, backgrounds and abilities.

Barbie ‘Brooklyn’ Roberts narrates the app as well, as players take on challenges to score in-game rewards. These tasks include "Big City Big Dreams" and "You Can Be a Video Game Programmer", where players can score goodies with each one cleared.

3
Towaga: Among Shadows

Available on: iOS + Android + Steam + Apple Arcade
Genre: Action, Adventure
Find out more about Towaga: Among Shadows
Towaga: Among Shadows

This gorgeous 2D shoot-em-up is finally available on mobile, letting players fight their way through the forces of darkness across visually stunning landscapes and frenetic combat. The breathtaking animation and fast-paced action complement the engaging depth of the game, with over 70 unique levels to go through as well as 4 game modes to discover.

On top of the electrifying soundtrack, the game also features a competitive leaderboard where players can show off their combat prowess against friends to earn special achievements.

4
Magic and Machines

Available on: iOS + Android + Steam
Genre: RPG
Find out more about Magic and Machines
Magic and Machines

This pixel-art fantasy RPG harkens back to the good ol' days with its retro visuals but with a modernised twist, offering players an expansive adventure on a quest to save the world. The game features 6 unique characters to journey with, as well as a variety of areas, legendary items, and secret buffs to discover.

Combat is a turn-based affair, adding an Overload mechanic that allows players to supercharge a move after it's been used two times for a more devastating damage output.

5
Undawn

Developer: Tencent
Publisher: Tencent
Available on: iOS + Android
Genre: RPG
Find out more about Undawn
Undawn

This massive open-world survival RPG lets players navigate their way through the apocalypse by fortifying and customising their home base, as well as looting scarce resources to make it through the harsh ruins of mankind. Players will have to fight off both infected beings and fellow humans to live through each day unscathed.

Developed with Unreal Engine 4, the game also features dynamic weather conditions where the rain, heat and snow can affect characters' indicators. This includes Hunger, Health, Mood and so on, adding another layer of strategy for players' survival.

Catherine Dellosa
Catherine Dellosa
Catherine plays video games for a living, reads comics for inspiration, and writes because she's in love with words. Her Young Adult fantasy novel, Of Myths And Men, has been published by Penguin Random House SEA and is her love letter to gamer geeks, mythological creatures, aliens, and epic quests to save the world. She one day hopes to soar the skies as a superhero, but for now, she strongly believes in saving lives through her works in fiction.