5 new mobile games to try this week - June 15th, 2023
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? This is exactly why we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, from undiscovered indie gems to high-profile AAA masterpieces.
Let's get on with it!
1
Golf Odyssey 2
Featuring improved visuals and new courses, Golf Odyssey 2 offers a relaxing yet challenging experience as players try to score holes across a pixel-art landscape. The meditative music and the overall colour theme add to the low-key charm of the game, but players can also expect a good challenge when it comes to the actual golfing.
Coins earned can be used to unlock upgrades as well, all presented with convenient one-handed controls and a nostalgic 8-bit style.
2
Barbie Color Creations
This kid-friendly app encourages children to express their personalities and unleash their creative juices with a variety of colouring books and design tools. The virtual studio offers a diverse range of options for customisation, including different body sizes, skin tones, backgrounds and abilities.
Barbie ‘Brooklyn’ Roberts narrates the app as well, as players take on challenges to score in-game rewards. These tasks include "Big City Big Dreams" and "You Can Be a Video Game Programmer", where players can score goodies with each one cleared.
3
Towaga: Among Shadows
This gorgeous 2D shoot-em-up is finally available on mobile, letting players fight their way through the forces of darkness across visually stunning landscapes and frenetic combat. The breathtaking animation and fast-paced action complement the engaging depth of the game, with over 70 unique levels to go through as well as 4 game modes to discover.
On top of the electrifying soundtrack, the game also features a competitive leaderboard where players can show off their combat prowess against friends to earn special achievements.
4
Magic and Machines
This pixel-art fantasy RPG harkens back to the good ol' days with its retro visuals but with a modernised twist, offering players an expansive adventure on a quest to save the world. The game features 6 unique characters to journey with, as well as a variety of areas, legendary items, and secret buffs to discover.
Combat is a turn-based affair, adding an Overload mechanic that allows players to supercharge a move after it's been used two times for a more devastating damage output.
5
Undawn
This massive open-world survival RPG lets players navigate their way through the apocalypse by fortifying and customising their home base, as well as looting scarce resources to make it through the harsh ruins of mankind. Players will have to fight off both infected beings and fellow humans to live through each day unscathed.
Developed with Unreal Engine 4, the game also features dynamic weather conditions where the rain, heat and snow can affect characters' indicators. This includes Hunger, Health, Mood and so on, adding another layer of strategy for players' survival.