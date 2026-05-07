Civilization VII looks to revamp a lacklustre launch with Test of Time update, but is it coming to mobile?

Well, no, but also maybe yes?

Civilization VII's lacklustre launch hasn't sat well with many fans

But Firaxis are looking to put things right with the new Test of Time update

However, the question for mobile fans is whether this will come to the Apple Arcade version

Calling Civilization VII a lacklustre launch seems like a comical understatement. Major changes to the gameplay of the hit 4X series led to it being one of the most widely disliked entries in the series. But Firaxis are seeking to change things with the upcoming Test of Time update on May 19th. However, the question is, will we see that update for the Apple Arcade version?

The short answer is: not yet. The long answer is that Civilization VII for Apple Arcade is ported by a developer called Behavior Interactive, who operate separately from Firaxis. While they have provided post-launch support, it'd be a while before they actually added anything new, and the FAQ page explicitly states that DLC won't be part of that support.

Of course, there have still been major additions over the past few months for Civilization VII on mobile, specifically with the addition of multiplayer. However, if the DLC statement and recent changelogs (which don't cover new additions such as Gilgamesh made in recent updates to Civ VII on PC) are any indication, then Test of Time is unlikely to come to mobile. At least not anytime soon.

Testing my patience

I have my fingers crossed for Apple Arcade players, though. As a longtime Civilization fan, I can't tell you how disappointed I was to hear some of the baffling changes to the core gameplay, such as rotating civilisations and the much narrower focus on ages.

Civilization is a game that has always thrived on you leading your chosen faction from the Stone Age and into space, and while Test of Time seeks to change that for players on PC, it may come too little, too late for Apple Arcade fans when (or if) it arrives.

Still, if you're either not an Apple Arcade subscriber or simply looking for other options, why not check out our list of the best strategy games on iOS?