Totopia is a new social-focused gaming hub coming to mobile next year

Totopia is an upcoming social-focused gaming hub coming to mobile in 2027

But PC and console, unfortunately, get priority with a May 7th test on desktop

Yet Totopia boasts a huge amount of content that'll no doubt make it popular with players

Nowadays, the social gaming trend has expanded greatly from the early days of stuff like Second Life. It's truly mainstream where it's handcrafted platforms, such as Play Together or broader collections of 'experiences' such as Roblox. Now, the latest to jump into the fray is JNG Studios' Totopia.

If you're familiar with either of the above examples, you probably know what to expect from Totopia. A social gaming experience where you create and customise your own character, interacting with friends and a vast cast of NPCs alike, alongside jumping into minigames emulating classics of the genre with a multiplayer twist.

Unfortunately, if this all sounds appealing, it does come with somewhat of a caveat. Mainly, that mobile is once more being pushed to the back of the line with an expected release sometime in Q2 2027, according to many outlets. And while it hopefully may not be that long, it does sadly gel with the trend.

Totopian hellscape

Totopia is set to receive its first 'mic check playtest' later this year on May 7th, but it'll only encompass PC . And while social gaming isn't my cup of tea, I do feel the push to bring it to PC and consoles first will be disappointing for fans of the genre who were looking forward to Totopia on mobile.

Mobile is, after all, one of the hubs of social gaming, and a platform and audience particularly receptive to it. And with Totopia's vibrant visuals and self-professed host of content to dig into, it'd probably find huge success with players who already enjoy casual gaming.

Well, we'll just have to wait and see what happens. But in the meantime, if you want to take the weight off and try something new this weekend, we've got you covered. The latest entry in our list of the five new mobile games to try this week has just arrived, with our most interesting picks!