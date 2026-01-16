Pokémon Go's Into the Depths event will feature the debut Glimmet

And Route bonuses too!

If Pokémon Go has taught us anything over the years, it’s that Niantic will always find another excuse to send you outside, staring at your phone, wondering why you’re suddenly very invested in rocks. The next one arrives later this month with Into the Depths, a limited-time event that introduces Glimmet and puts a generous spotlight on Routes, Eggs, and good old-fashioned walking.

Running from January 27th through February 1st, Into the Depths leans heavily into movement-based play. Completing Routes during the event grants triple XP, while Egg Hatch Distance is halved across the board. If you’ve had incubators gathering dust, this is very much the moment to put them to work.

Glimmet’s debut is spread across several systems, which helps avoid the usual bottleneck frustration. You’ll be able to encounter it through Routes, Field Research tasks, free Timed Research, and a paid Timed Research track. It’s designed to reward those who are already engaging with Routes regularly, while still keeping things accessible for those dipping in more casually.

Wild spawns during the event offer a decent mix of familiar faces, with Diglett and Yungoos both enjoying boosted shiny rates. Dunsparce, Meditite, and others fill out the pool, making it a solid event for shiny hunters even if Glimmet isn’t your main target. Eggs also get some love, with 7km Eggs hatching Diglett, Larvitar, Bagon, Deino, and Yungoos.

For those willing to spend a little, the $1.99 paid Timed Research ticket adds double Hatch Candy, two Incubators, and extra encounters with Glimmet and event Pokémon. There’s also an Ultra Ticket Box in the Pokémon Go Web Store bundling the ticket with Ultra Balls, if you’re running low after recent events.

If you’re planning to dive in properly, it’s worth keeping an eye on the latest Pokémon Go codes too. A bunch of freebies never hurts.