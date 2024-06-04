Netflix is bringing a barrage of new games over the next few months

Which one of them are you most excited for?

14 new games will be added over the next few months

Includes reality TV shows like Too Hot to Handle and Selling Sunset

The streaming service currently offers more than 100 different titles to try out

Netflix has been ramping up its gaming catalogue over the past few months, adding some hard-hitting titles to its platform. Even May saw the addition of some games like Sonic Mania Plus, Braid, Anniversary Edition Paper Trail, and more. Another 14 whopping games will join Netflix over the next few months, giving you even more options to choose from.

Netflix is arguably one of the most popular streaming services out there, offering tonnes of new films and TV shows from time to time. They’ve been simultaneously working on their gaming portfolio, although it hasn’t probably taken off as they thought. But that doesn’t mean they stop adding more titles. Currently, there are over 100 games, including some big names and several indies as well.

Everyone loves drama and what better way to witness it than reality TV shows? You can enjoy all the romance and drama in Too Hot to Handle Season 3, which is already open for pre-registration. Plus, the Netflix Stories banner sees the addition of multiple new games inspired by series and movies, such as Perfect Match, Emily in Paris, and Selling Sunset.

If you're looking for something that transports you to fantastical lands, then The Dragon Prince: Xadia is perfect for you. Inspired by the hit animated series, you will embark on a co-op ARPG adventure as the show enters its sixth season. Tales of the Shire: A Lord of the Rings Game is also exclusively coming to Netflix, which takes you to J.R.R Tolkien’s iconic Middle-earth.

Furthermore, Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure is for fans of puzzlers, while Harmonium: The Musical is a beautiful combination of interactive sign language and visuals. Klei Entertainment will also release three games, including Lab Rat, Don’t Starve Together, and Rotwood. And to top it off, there’s The Case of the Golden Idol, Hearts, and Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit.

Which game are you looking forward to the most?