OnePlus 15R review - "A gamer's dream"

Powerful 7,400mAh battery

Ultra HD 165Hz

Runs graphics-heavy games smoothly

The OnePlus 15R smartphone comes in a vibrant orange box. Inside, you’ll discover the 15R as well as the user manual, charging port, and cord. Like the box, the charging cord is a bright orange, so you won’t have any issue discerning it from the cords for your other devices.

The OnePlus 15R features a Plus Key

Available in Charcoal Black and Mint Breeze, OnePlus’ newest smartphone has an elegant vibe. The raised camera lens on the back of the phone features an oval shape that meshes perfectly with the device's rounded corners for a sleek and harmonious look.

The latest phone from OnePlus is lightweight and fits comfortably into the palm of your hand. On the right side, you’ll spot the traditional volume and power buttons, while the left edge features the Plus key.

You can easily map the Plus key by tapping it and selecting one of the available options. These include taking a screenshot, toggling Do Not Disturb mode, and turning your flashlight on and off. You can change the Plus Key’s function at any time from the menu settings. For someone who is constantly taking screenshots, the Plus Key is incredibly convenient.

Update Your 15R ASAP to Avoid Audio Issues

It’s important to make sure you install the latest system update for the 15R to avoid audio issues. Before applying the latest update, the sound would cut out for a few seconds every few minutes. At first, I thought perhaps it was an issue with what I was playing. However, the issue persisted across multiple games, various YouTube videos, and while streaming music.

Luckily, updating the device fixed the issue entirely. Once updated, the audio comes through sounding crisp and clear. Additionally, the 165Hz, 1.5K display combines beautiful Ultra HD with an ultra-high refresh rate, which makes it a great option for hardcore mobile gaming.

The screen displays crystal clear imagery, and the built-in TÜV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care 5.0 reduces eye fatigue. While the reduction in eye fatigue isn’t very noticeable, what you will notice is how smooth the images on screen appear.

Gaming on the OnePlus 15R is a Dream

The OnePlus R15 is made for gaming and can run any mobile adventure you throw at it smoothly without sacrificing graphics. This includes graphics-heavy ones like Where Winds Meet and Alien Isolation

Whether exploring an apocalyptic world in Once Human, taking on hell spawn in Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat, or sneaking around an abandoned ship in Alien Isolation, I never experienced any lag or graphic issues. With this impressive little device, I was able to enjoy multiplayer experiences like Call of Duty: Mobile and Raven 2 at 120 frames per second without any lag.

Only when playing the new Tomb Raider mobile port and Love and Deepspace did the device warm up in my hand. These also put a higher strain on the battery, and I’d recommend not playing either for too long without giving the OnePlus 15R a rest. Still, overall, it performs exceedingly well, especially considering many devices can’t run such graphics-heavy applications at all.

The OnePlus 15R Features a Beastly Battery

The OnePlus 15R boasts a 7,400mAh battery. This beast, which OnePlus states is the largest battery of any smartphone available in North America, offers impressive performance. The charge lasts much longer than that of my Samsung Galaxy S22.

Doom scrolling for an hour only depletes the battery by 5 per cent. Of course, the battery drains faster when you’re gaming or streaming videos, but even then, it lasts much longer than my Galaxy S22 would running the same thing. I was also extremely satisfied with how fast the phone charges. Thanks to the 80W SUPERVOOC charger, my 15R went from 25 to 50 per cent in just 15 minutes.

Between its impressive 7,400mAh battery and ability to run even the most graphics-intensive adventures on the market, the OnePlus 15R is a solid choice for those looking for the ultimate Android gaming experience. The Plus Key comes in handy far more than I would have thought, and the 80W charger lets you recharge fast. Further, its 120 FPS makes it a perfect choice for intense multiplayer gaming.

Featuring a 165Hz display with ultra-HD graphics, crisp audio, and a responsive touch screen, the 15R is one impressive smartphone that's well worth its $699.99 price tag. Just be sure to update it as soon as you can to avoid any headaches.