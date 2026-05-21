Outerplane: All you need to know about the strategy-RPG’s third anniversary update

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Marking three years of explosive anime action

Three is certainly the magic number for Outerplane at the moment. Not only is the strategy-RPG celebrating its third anniversary, ‘three’ is also how many hundred thousand global registrations the game has attracted as it reaches this huge milestone.

Riding into its latest birthday on a huge wave of momentum, publisher Major9 has already rolled out one of the game’s biggest updates yet, packed with new events, expanded character interaction systems, revamped PvP modes, and a massive lineup of anniversary rewards for both longtime fans and new players alike.

A Midnight heist

A Limited Anniversary Hero, Midnight Rush Skadi, seizes the spotlight in Outerplane’s third birthday update, and this new version of the character is sure to be a fan-favourite.

Trading her usual gear for a stylish phantom thief concept, Skadi returns as a Fire-element bruiser built for high-end boss encounters. Her kit focuses on survivability and sustained damage, making her especially effective in prolonged PvE battles while still maintaining strong offensive pressure.

Players eager to see what she can do will get to see her in action in the new Event Story, ‘The Price of a Perfect Heist’. The plot sees Skadi attempting to bury her past by teaming up with Rey for a high-stakes operation that quickly spirals into a massive conspiracy.

Loot, login rewards and bingo

Major9 hasn’t been stingy with the freebies on this particular anniversary. To keep players’ rosters growing, the update introduces a suite of events designed to keep player progression moving with a steady stream of premium currency, summon tickets, upgrade materials, and limited rewards.

First up, there’s login rewards. In other words, instant freebies just for showing up. Those looking for more prestigious prizes can take part in Bingo Missions, in which they will complete specific objectives to clear boards and snag rare rewards.

The anniversary campaign also heavily focuses on player progression. Alongside free daily login rewards, players can earn fully upgraded hero selectors, limited costumes, upgrade resources, and rare gear materials through bingo boards, and more missions.

If time is of the essence, there are also special event mini-games - quick, fun distractions that offer a steady stream of summon currencies and progression items upon completion.

Even returning players will also find new battle pass rewards and progression support systems designed to help players catch up faster and jump into newer content more smoothly.

PvP gets an overhaul

For the competitive crowd, the Real-Time Arena PvP 2nd Beta will be the star attraction. Expanding on the first test held in April, the system now offers two distinct ways to prove you’re the alpha of the Outerplane community.

The first of them is Tactics League, which is essentially a level playing field for players of all abilities. Everyone plays with preset characters and equipment, meaning your victory depends on pure strategy rather than who has the deepest wallet, making it especially approachable for newer players.

Then there’s the Masters League, a hardcore battlefield for seasoned Outerplane veterans.It features a full real-time ban-and-pick system where you bring your own maxed-out teams to what promises to be a clash of titans on an epic scale.

The update also introduces additional strategic systems such as rotating arena skills, leader buffs, and pre-ban mechanics, adding even more depth to competitive play.

Bonds, deeper bonds

Deepening the bond with your heroes is a core part of Outerplane’s appeal, and this update takes it further with new character interaction features.

Using the new Bond and Chat systems, players can now interact with heroes through animated touch interactions, daily conversations, and branching dialogue options that gradually unlock additional interactions and Affinity rewards over time.

This expansion also overhauls the existing Side Story and Affection systems, with Affinity levels now expanding all the way to Level 100 alongside additional rewards, stat bonuses, and character interactions.

Meanwhile, several quality-of-life improvements have also arrived, including a new Sweep All function for Adventure stages and expanded roster systems aimed at streamlining progression for everyday play.

With 300,000 players already signed up for the party, the Outerplane’s third anniversary is shaping up to be a defining moment for the mobile RPG.

Between the generous anniversary rewards, expanded social systems, streamlined progression features, and accessible PvP modes, the update also serves as one of the best entry points yet for first-time players curious about Outerplane.

It’s available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play right now.