The Division: Resurgence is kicking off another regional beta test in a few days

Last year, Ubisoft announced that they were bringing their wildly popular franchise, Tom Clancy’s The Division, to Android and iOS in the form of The Division: Resurgence. While the game was slated for a fall 2023 release, it’s been reportedly pushed to early 2024. No reason to be disappointed though as eager players can play Resurgence in the next regional beta that goes live soon.

Tom Clancy’s The Division: Resurgence is hosting another regional beta test beginning November 16th. All players in Australia are eligible for the test while a select few from the US and Brazil will receive the opportunity. It will grant full access to the RPG shooter for both Android and iOS users.

This playtest’s predecessor was held over the summer in June and July, which introduced players to various mechanics such as specializations, characters, and weapon upgrades. Players can expect to see a variety of improvements and even more mechanics in the upcoming beta. It will open up the main campaign to mission eight as well as a few side missions and open world challenges.

Resurgence also marks the return of the iconic Dark Zone, the contagious and cordoned-off zone in Manhattan. It is a high-risk high-reward zone so players going in must tread carefully. There’s danger lurking at every corner, but the rewards should more than make up for it. The Dark Zone will be featured in the form of session-based activities in the game.

Players can enter the Dark Zone either through the PvP Conflict Mode or the new Lone Wolf Challenge. The latter involves players participating in a solo battle of increasingly difficult levels. Time of completion also matters as players with better rankings will move up the rankings and win exclusive rewards. It’s a great place to experiment with bonus skills and test various loadouts.

Register for The Division: Resurgence’s upcoming regional beta on the official website.