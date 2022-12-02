Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence is hosting another live test soon

The Division fans are in for a treat as its mobile version, Tom Clancy’s The Division Resurgence is hosting yet another live test. Between December 8th and 22nd, Android users will be able to try out the game for a while and give direct feedback to the developers.

In The Division Resurgence’s upcoming live test, players will be able to take part in all of New York City’s open-world activities and its story as well. There is both solo and multiplayer action that can be enjoyed. In addition to this, players can participate in various PvP modes, where they can fight against others in the Conflict Mode, or the dreaded PvPvE mode in the Dark Zone.

That’s right. The Dark Zone is coming to mobile. Manhattan’s no-mans land, an area that was cordoned off due to high levels of contamination will be joining Resurgence. It was originally quarantined and locked down to prevent viral spread, but now it has been populated by rival factions and heaps of loot.

In the Dark Zone, players will find hostile factions and even more dangerous enemies because of one primary region. The government agents there failed to ensure control in this region and as a result, a tonne of hardware and gear has been left behind, and everyone wants to get their hands on it. There’s a lot of high-end loot to gather in this region.

All this makes it seem like the Dark Zone is quite the threat, which it is, but there is even a bigger challenge waiting out there – Rogue agents. The greed of gaining more loot will cause some players to change their teams, making them rogues who will fight back to steal all these riches.

To get a chance of playing Tom Clancy’s The Division Resurgence early, sign up for the live test on the official website now.